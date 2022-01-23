SDP suspends national chairman over alleged misconduct

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Olu Ogunloye, has been suspended by the party’s national executive committee over an alleged misconduct.

The party’s national secretary, Shehu Gabam was also suspended over same reason as confirmed in a statement released on Saturday January 22.

SDP’s deputy chairman, Adul Isaq, will act as the interim chairman while Simon Adesina will act as the national secretary, pending the outcome of its convention.

The statement read;