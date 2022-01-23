SDP suspends national chairman over alleged misconduct

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Olu Ogunloye, has been suspended by the party’s national executive committee over an alleged misconduct.
The party’s national secretary, Shehu Gabam was also suspended over same reason as confirmed in a statement released on Saturday January 22.
SDP’s deputy chairman, Adul Isaq, will act as the interim chairman while Simon Adesina will act as the national secretary, pending the outcome of its convention.
The statement read;
“The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5 (iv) 12.2.2 (viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.
“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under-listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.
“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the…
Source: Linda Ikeji