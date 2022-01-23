Super Eagles of Nigeria crash out of AFCON 2021after losing 1

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1 – 0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

The Eagles of Carthage took the lead in the 47th minutes after Youssef Msakni found the net with a long-range shot.

In the 64 minutes, Alex Iwobi was shown a red car after the referee upgraded his yellow card to a red one following a VAR Review for a bad attack.

Before progressing to the round of 16, Nigeria recorded three straight victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in Group D.