Woman gets dumped after donating her kidney to her boyfriend

A woman has revealed that she was brutally dumped by her ex boyfriend just 10 months after she donated her kidney to him.

Colleen said that when she had the chance to change her boyfriend’s life six years ago, she didn’t think twice about going under the knife for him.

When they first got together, Colleen said her boyfriend had been upfront about how he’d been struggling with chronic kidney disease since the age of 17, The Sun reports.

This meant he had to be on dialysis and his kidneys functioned at just five per cent of the average capacity.

She explained: “I decided to get tested to see if we were a match because I didn’t want to watch him die.”

They were a match and Colleen donated a kidney to him

The surgeries were a big success and both made a full recovery.

However, Colleen said that he cheated on her seven months later.

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Colleen explained how her ex told her he was going to Las Vegas for a bachelor party with…