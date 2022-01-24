Armenian president resigns over lack of power

Armenian president resigns over lack of power

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned from office on Sunday January 23, complaining that he did not have enough power under the country’s constitution to implement necessary changes.  

 

In a statement posted on the presidential website, he attributed his resignation to “a paradoxical situation when the President has to be a guarantor of statehood without actually having any real tool.”

 

Sarkissian said;

 

“Because of the responsibility I assumed as the President of the Republic. I was obliged to do everything in my power to rule out further deepening of the internal division, possible clashes, which could lead to extremely negative consequences. I also sought to use my reputation and connections gained throughout my many years of work, my international political and economic potential to build a strong, stable state.”

 

He pointed out in the statement that due to the lack of appropriate tools endowed by the Constitution, he failed to influence the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

