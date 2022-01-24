At last the truth is out

Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, the ex husband Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to shade the Nollywood actress and her new man, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress had on Sunday, January 23, shared a photo of herself with her ‘boo,’ Kazim Adeoti, wishing him happy birthday in advance.

Minutes after she shared the post, some of her followers called her out for marrying Adeoti, claiming that he already has a wife. Others supported her stating that Adeoti is a muslim so can marry more than one wife.

Mercy’s ex husband who she shares two children with has since reacted to the news. Taking to his Instagram page, Lanre Gentry shared a throw back photo of him and Mercy with Adeoti at an event, stating that the ‘truth is out at last’

”At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.” he wrote

Mercy and Lanre split up in 2017 after she accused him of domestic violence and he accused her of infidelity….