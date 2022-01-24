Bovi’s wife, Kris Asimonye grateful for life after undergoing a surgery for an ectopic pregnancy which ruptured one of her tubes (video)





Comedian Bovi’s wife, Kris Asimonye has expressed gratitude for life after undergoing a surgery for an ectopic pregnancy which ruptured one of her tubes.

Sharing her experience, Kris disclosed that it all started with an excruciating pain after she had packed her luggage on Friday January 14, for a flight back to Lagos on Saturday January 15.

But then I woke up with an excruciating pain. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t even turn, I had to stay still to control the pain. I typically have a high threshold for pain. A very, very, very high threshold for pain, but this was even beyond labour pain.

I couldn’t control it, I reluctantly called my husband. He had asked me to go to the hospital several times in the days leading up to this moment.

30 minutes later, this pain still wouldn’t go away. My husband again, asked me to go to the hospital but I said…





Source: Linda Ikeji