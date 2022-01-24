Ex-pope Benedict apologises after he failed to take action against priests in four cases of sexual abuse

Former pope Benedict XVI on Monday January 24, admitted giving ‘incorrect’ information to German inquiry after a report found he failed to take action against priests in four cases of sexual abuse

‘He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused,’ Benedict’s personal secretary Georg Ganswein said in a statement cited by the KNA news agency and republished by Vatican News.

But the statement insisted no decision was made at the meeting about reassigning the priest to pastoral duties.

An independent report last week found that Benedict XVI, who stood down in 2013, knowingly failed to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in the 1980s.

The report by law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) was commissioned by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising to examine how abuse cases were dealt with between 1945 and 2019.

Ex-pope Benedict, whose real name is Joseph Ratzinger, was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982.

In one case, a now-notorious…