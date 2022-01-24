Karim Benzema’s house robbed during Real Madrid’s match against Elche

The National Police is investigating after the house of Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, was broken into and robbed while the footballer was participating in the League match against Elche, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Sunday January 23.

According to reports, the robbery occurred between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the player’s home located in the Madrid municipality of San Sebastián de los Reyes.

The first police investigations indicate that the thieves jumped the fences from the outer perimeter of the house, from the back, and entered the garden through the pool.

While inside the compound, they broke the blinds and a window with hammers to enter the house.

At the moment the value of the items stolen from the French footballer is unknown.

The National Police received notice of the robbery at 7:10 p.m. when the owners arrived at the home and found everything in a mess. They activated the robbery button from the alarm center and left the house in case there…