Sujimoto’s Search For A Befitting Door For The LucreziaBySujimoto Apartment

Doors mean many things to many people. To some, it is just any piece of wood at the entrance of a house, but for us, the door to every unit of the Lucrezia is critical, because it gives you a grand entry into timeless Luxury. We believe that doors are opportunities to make a difference, to create a solid impression that lasts forever. This was my intention many years ago when I travelled to Milan, Italy, in search of a befitting door for Sujimoto projects, especially the Lucrezia p– Africa’s most sophisticated high-rise.

While scouting for a door in an exhibition in Milan, I had looked everywhere, seeking for something different that can fit into vision I had for the Lucrezia. Fortunately, I saw one that caught my interest. It was exclusive and unique in every way, and fits perfectly with the standard of what we are building at the Lucrezia. At 4,200 euros per door, it was expensive but worth it. Instantly, I negotiated for a 10% discount but the seller refused. I…