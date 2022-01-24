Three men arrested for assaulting a lady in Borno

Three men have been arrested in Borno state in connection to the physical assault of a lady as captured in a viral video.
The victim has been identified as Fadila Abdulrahman, a 23-year-old resident of the Customs area, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.
In the viral video, she was seen being assaulted by at least four youths. They were reportedly coercing her to renounce her Facebook post, which according to them embarrassed their benefactor, a federal lawmaker Ahmed Satomi.
Narrating her ordeal, Fadila said;
“I was in my shop when they just came and said they were sent by their boss and they can do anything they want.
“They can even kill me so when they finished hitting me they left and said they’ll come back and beat me. I didn’t do anything to them, it is politics and everyone is entitled to their opinion; everyone can do what they please and no one can force you to like or make a comment.
“I am not a politician I am just a media influencer. I used to…
Source: Linda Ikeji