Claudio Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after 14 games amid relegation battle

Watford have sacked boss Claudio Ranieri after 14 games and less than four months in charge.

The Italian, 70, was appointed on 4 October but managed only seven points from 13 Premier League games.

Last Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to Norwich saw Watford drop into the bottom three with 18 matches left and prompted Ranieri’s departure.

A club statement said a change was needed to give a new appointment time to lift Watford out of trouble.

A statement on their website read: “The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

“However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League…