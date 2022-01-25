Ebonyi government declares former Reps member wanted over his Facebook post

The Ebonyi State government has declared a former House of Representatives member, Linus Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, wanted for publishing an inciting article against the state on the social networking platform, Facebook.

A joint statement released by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Cletus Afoke, states that the article allegedly led to the beheading of an Ebubeagu security operative in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that last Sunday, unknown gunmen shot dead and then beheaded a man identified as Sunday Nwafor, said to be a member of Ebubeagu security operative in Ebonyi State in Nigeria’s South-East. Ebubeagu was set up by the Ebonyi State Government to complement the job of the police and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the state.

The gunmen, over five of them, were…