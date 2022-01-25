FG suspends planned removal of petrol subsidy

The federal government has suspended its plan to remove petrol subsidy later this year.
This was confirmed by Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed when she appeared before National Assembly members on Monday January 24.
Ahmed who noted that the timing was problematic, disclosed that they backtracked on the plan after consultations with stakeholders.
She said;
“Provision was made in the 2022 budget for subsidy payment from January till June. That suggested that from July, there would be no subsidy.
”The provision was made sequel to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, which indicated that all petroleum products would be deregulated.
“Sequel to the passage of the PIA, we went back to amend the fiscal framework to incorporate the subsidy removal.
“However, after the budget was passed, we had consultations with a number of stakeholders, and it became clear that the timing was problematic.
“We discovered that practically, there is still…
