Gunman killed and several injured in attack at German university

A gunman killed one person, wounded three others, and shot himself dead at a university campus in Heidelberg, southwestern Germany, authorities said on Monday.

The gunman, who was enrolled in the same course in life sciences as the students he attacked, entered the university hall shortly before 12.25pm, while a lecture was in progress, carrying a rifle and a double-barrelled shotgun.

After firing at least three shots into the group of 30 students, the man fled the building and turned one of his weapons on himself. At 12.51pm police discovered his body. His name has not yet been disclosed.

Police said two German woman aged 19 and 21 and a 20-year-old German-Italian citizen variously sustained injuries to the legs, back, and face. A 23-year-old woman who received a head wound died from her injuries in hospital two hours later.

Andreas Herrgen, the head of the Heidelberg public prosecutor’s office, described it as a “horrific deed” that had shaken the city. He…