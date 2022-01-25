“I will not apologize for blessing Mercy Aigbe” Baba de Baba responds to critics (video)

Comedian Baba de Baba has reacted to critics who called him out for congratulating Mercy Aigbe on her wedding to a married man and encouraged her to “snatch” more.

The comedian called his critics “stupid” and informed them that Kazim Adeoti is a Muslim man, therefore he can marry multiple wives.

“If you’re attacking me you’re stupid, because Mercy Aigbe married a Muslim,” he said.

He then told women not to start what they can’t finish by marrying a Muslim man only to complain when he marries again.

He added that he will not apologize for praying for Mercy and blessing her union.

Watch him speak in the video below.