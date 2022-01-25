Juliana Oloyede accuses Pastor Timilehin Adigun of impersonating her, unpublishing her Facebook page, and refusing to release her social media passwords to her (video)

Actress Juliana Oloyede has called out her former foster father, Pastor Timilehin Adigun, and accused him of refusing to release her social media account passwords to her.

Juliana, who starred as Toyo Baby in Jenifa, took to Instagram to recount her fresh ordeal with the man of God after their 2020 social media drama.

The actress said Pastor Timi has access to her Facebook account which is linked to her Instagram account and he has been impersonating her on Facebook and posting as her.

She said she has been trying to get her passwords back from him, all to no avail.

Crying, the actress narrated how she recently got a text from an individual who asked about her relationship with Timi Adigun and she immediately placed a call seeking to know the reason for the question.

Juliana said the man then informed her that her Facebook page was unpublished by someone called Timilehin Adigun.

She then recounted how she tried to retrieve her passwords from the Pastor in…