Killer of 5-year-old Hanifa describes himself as “loving, caring, self sacrificing, compassionate” on his Facebook profile bio

“Loving, caring, self sacrificing, compassionate, imaginative and expressive, cool headed individual,” That is exactly how Bayero University Kano graduate, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, who kidnapped and killed Hanifa Abubakar, described himself on his Facebook profile bio.

The teacher and proprietor of Noble Kids School, Kano, alongside his two accomplices, were on Monday January 24, remanded in a correctional centre over the brutal murder of 5-year-old Hanifa.

A further check on his wall shows that the last post was on November 12, 2021, weeks before he kidnapped the child.

In one of his posts, he prayed to Allah to help him raise his daughter in the best way and manner pleasing to Him.