Lagos government suspends operations of NURTW on Lagos Island

The Lagos state government has suspended the operation of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Lagos Island indefinitely.

The activities of the transport union was grounded particularly on Church Street, Eyin Eyo, and Idumota bridge indefinitely due to the recent clashes that crippled activities in Idumota axis of the state. The violent clash also led to the death of two people.

The decision to ban their activity was taken at a stakeholders meeting comprising of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Central Business District (CBD) and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) at the Bagauda Kaltho Press center.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka who meted out the ban, also said the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope) are suspended.

The statement released by Senior…