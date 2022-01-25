Malawi-based Nigerian Catholic priest appeals to Malawi national football team to switch off phones ahead of match with Morocco, says “Buhari can surprise anyone”

Malawi-based Nigerian Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has appealed to the country’s football players and coaches to switch off their phones as they prepare to lock horns with Morocco in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday January 25.

According to the priest, this is because President Buhari might surprise them with a phonecall as he is known for ‘chasing after rats while his house is on fire’

“Because Buhari can just surprise anyone and even go to the extent of chasing after rats while his house is on fire, that is why I am making this passionate appeal. We remembered one certain time where he ran to Mali to settle two people fighting with sticks while his house was exploding with bombs,”

“Please and please, Malawi is playing Morocco today, help me pass this message to the players and coach. . . Malawi team should switch off their phones now or ignore any call that they are not sure of. E get why.”