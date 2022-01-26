Father allegedly impregnates his 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old father, Baridap Needman for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter in Yenagoa.

The suspect, who hails from Ogani Wily Kaira Community in Ogoni in Rivers State, was arrested following a formal complaint from the State Gender Advocacy group, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) led by Dise Ogbise Esq.

According to Ogbise and Mrs Mary Accrah Pekeowei, the GRIT was tipped off by a concerned neighbour who noticed that the victim was five months pregnant and that the father was responsible for the pregnancy.

It was gathered that the arrested father had been violating his daughter since the age of 7, by fingering the girl, but things got worse when the victim’s mother died a few years ago.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the accused father went on to replace his deceased wife with his daughter on his matrimonial bed.

It was gathered that while the 14-year-old girl who was in Junior…