“Juliana, I know secrets about you that the world will never know” Pastor Timilehin Adigun responds to Juliana Oloyede’s call out

Pastor Timilehin Adigun has responded to Juliana Oloyede after the actress called him out.

Juliana accused Timi Adigun of controlling her passwords and using them to impersonate her on Facebook. She alleged that he has refused to release her passwords to her and that he went on to unpublish her Facebook account.

Reacting, Pastor Timi said he created all Juliana’s social media accounts, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for free as a father would.

He said he made sure to give Juliana all her passwords and he doesn’t currently have her passwords.

He narrated how she left his church after he did something which he later apologized for, but she said she was unable to forgive him.

He went on to tell her that he initially held on to her Facebook account, hoping she will one day come back to him.

He admitted that he used her Facebook account to make a post but when she called him out on Instagram about it, he deleted it.

He went on to explain why he…