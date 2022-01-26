Kanye West claims there was a second sex tape of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J but he stopped it from leaking

Kanye West has claimed that he stopped estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s second sex tape with Ray J from leaking.

The 44-year-old rapper, who was married to Kim Kardashian for six years before she filed for divorce last February, claimed that he did Kim a “huge favour” by stopping her second sex tape with Ray J from going public after the first one as leaked in 2007.

Speaking on Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked Podcast, Kanye – who shares four children with the Skims founder – said that he did Kim the ultimate favour by getting the tape back from Ray J himself.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Kanye said during the candid interview.

“I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back and delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used.

“It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they…