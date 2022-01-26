Nigerian national arrested with 23gm cocaine in India

A 36-year-old Nigerian national and his accomplice have been arrested with 23 gram cocaine worth Rs 4.6 lakh in Pune, India.

The suspects, Chukwujekwu Reuben who currently resides in Nalasopara, Thane district and his accomplice Mohammad Musavi,38, a resident of Padamji Park, New Nana Peth, were arrested by officials from Lashkar police station, Pune city police.

Musavi, a social media fitness influencer has a base of several thousand followers on social media platforms and also has videos with some known Bollywood actors.

Police have seized cocaine, two four-wheelers and two mobile phones, totally worth Rs 15.29 lakh from the accused.

A team comprising Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadam and PSI Akshay Sonawane were on night patrol duty when they intercepted the accused around 3.15 am on Monday, along Synagogue Street Road in Camp.

“We found them lurking suspiciously together and questioned them. The cocaine was found in their possession. Initially we got…