Novak Djokovic set to return to action at ATP Tour event in Dubai next month after his deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at the ATP Tour event in Dubai next month days after he was deported ahead of the Australian Open because he hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid

The World No 1 is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

It will be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but Djokovic is likely going to have limited playing options if he remains unvaccinated and may miss big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.