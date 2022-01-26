Popular YouTuber Melanie Ham, 36, dies from rare cancer days before her 16th wedding anniversary





Popular YouTuber, Melanie Ham has died from cancer days before her 16th wedding anniversary, her husband Robert Ham has announced. Melanie, 36, from Los Angeles, with over 811,000 followers on YouTube , posts sewing, crochet and DIY tutorials on her channel.In 2019 she revealed doctors had found a mass in her kidney, and she was diagnosed with a type of cancer called epithelioid angiomyolipoma.Announcing the news of her death her husband, Robert said: 'It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie.He shared a photo as he held his wife while she sat in a hospital bed, looking emaciated. 'If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious disease. 'Over the past few months things have been progressively getting worse and we’re thankful that we made it to this point through the holidays and tried to make every moment count. 'We are short 9 days of our 16 year…







Source: Linda Ikeji

