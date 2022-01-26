Rapper Slim Jxmmi arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

Slim Jxmmi, one member of the rap group Rae Sremmurd has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his young child following an argument.

Police arrested the 30-year-old on Tuesday morning January 25, at a northeast Miami apartment and charged him with one count of battery.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the apartment located in the 1600 block of Northeast 1st Street around 5 a.m. after reports of a fight between Brown and a female victim, who told police she had dated Brown since November 2018.

The victim told police she confronted Brown about a woman he followed on social media, according to the arrest report. Brown left the apartment with his music producer, telling the victim he was going to the gym but one of her friends said he saw the two men drinking at a bar.

Brown and the producer returned to the apartment smelling of alcohol, the report said. The victim said she took a shower and later returned to the living room, where…