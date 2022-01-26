Trial of Boko Haram suspects to resume soon — FG

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to resuming the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects.

Speaking while receiving the Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland, Eniola Ajayi, Malami said machineries were in motion to continue the special courts’ proceedings in Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State, for prosecution of suspected terrorists.

The AGF was quoted saying in the statement released by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu;

“With due diligence to Nigeria’s mandate under Article 86 of the Rome Statute of ICC, Nigeria cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents, reports of panels of enquiry, etc”.

Malami also revealed that a committee had already been established for the domestication of Rome Statute in Nigeria.