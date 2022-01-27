Are you bold enough to Come, Compete & Conquer in Nigeria’s First Ever Sports Reality TV Show?… then register for Stakers Championship





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stakers Championship (@stakers_championship)Have you longed to take the center stage and be the viewer’s choice, but you never had the chance? Are you versatile in sports and highly skilled at analyzing sports and predicting game outcomes? Are you aged 18-40 and still looking for that platform to shine and become a Star? Do you have what it takes to be a Sports Ambassador? Then you need not look any further with Stakers Championship! The first Sports Reality TV Show airing 24hours live on @startimes_on. Hurry now to www.stakerschampionship.com to register. With N1,000 you stand the chance to be amongst the 32 contestants vying for the crown to be the first Stakers Champion ever! Cash Prizes totaling N40m, a brand new car and a trip to watch the Super Cup live in Helsinki Finland are up for grabs. Entries close on February 22, 2022! Don’t miss this!@stakers_championship #stakerschampionship #gameofchampions…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information