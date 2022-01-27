Buhari has done more than the United States in infrastructure

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has claimed that the Buhari-led administration has performed more than the United States government in infrastructural development.
In his speech in Kano during the “APC conversation series” on Thursday January 27, Fashola noted that there are 850 ongoing projects under his ministry, including roads and bridges construction as well as houses in 34 states of the country.
He said;
“I can assure you that the present APC administration of President Buhari has achieved what even the US government is trying to do in terms of infrastructure.
“As at December 2021, we have completed 941 kilometers of roads across all states and geopolitical zones.
“In Kano state here for instance, there are 21 road projects either in, around or in the neighbouring communities.
“Before APC administration, when last do you remember Federal Government completing 50 kilometer road in any part of the country?
“So, this is the positive…
Source: Linda Ikeji