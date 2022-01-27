Cristiano Ronaldo spends thousands to transform Dubai landmark in celebration of his girlfriend’s birthday (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on her birthday with a laser show that beamed her face onto a Dubai landmark.

Georgia, who is currently pregnant with twins for Cristiano, turns 28 today, Jan. 27.

To celebrate her, Cristiano Ronaldo spent thousands lighting up Dubai’s skyline with images from her new Netflix show.

He posted a video, showing Georgina’s face on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, on his Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: “Many congratulations my love.”

