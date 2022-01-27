“Holding World Cup every two years will help prevent African migrants from dying in the sea by giving them hope’

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has controversially opined that a biennial world cup will prevent illegal immigration by giving African migrants ”hope.”

According to the football chief, proposed changes to football’s calendar might make Africans less likely to migrate to Europe and risk death in the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 26, in support of FIFA’s calendar reforms, which include plans for biennial World Cups, at the Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Infantino said the proposals were vital to give the football world outside of Europe hope.

‘We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea” Infantino said to the 47-nation Council.

‘We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity, not by giving charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate.’

But the Council concluded that biennial World Cups would…