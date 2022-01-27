I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused

By
Headliners
-
0


I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused - Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother

Actress and mum of two took to her Instagram page last night to reflect on her journey as a single mother.

 

Posting a throwback photo of herself and her children, Festus and Priscilla, alongside a recent photo of them, Iyabo expressed her gratitude to God for helping her pull through with raising her kids alone.

 

I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused - Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother

 

In her post, Iyabo said the year she began the journey into single motherhood, she was always afraid, sometimes depressed, and confused, and that she suffered a lot of anxiety as she began the journey with no direction in sight. She stated that becoming a single mum made her feel like a failure and a looser. However, seeing the outcome of she and her kids, she can only but thank God.

 

She wrote

”This year i began my journey as a single mum with no direction…

i was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, i always had alot of anxiety

I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn’t good enough, i felt little, i didn’t really know how to fit in or even…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR