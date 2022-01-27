I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused

Actress and mum of two took to her Instagram page last night to reflect on her journey as a single mother.

Posting a throwback photo of herself and her children, Festus and Priscilla, alongside a recent photo of them, Iyabo expressed her gratitude to God for helping her pull through with raising her kids alone.

In her post, Iyabo said the year she began the journey into single motherhood, she was always afraid, sometimes depressed, and confused, and that she suffered a lot of anxiety as she began the journey with no direction in sight. She stated that becoming a single mum made her feel like a failure and a looser. However, seeing the outcome of she and her kids, she can only but thank God.

She wrote