Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi has written a cryptic post on Instagram slamming “judgemental people”

“Everyone always has an opinion (judgemental) about other people and their way of lives forgetting that if God came down today, NO ONE WILL MAKE HEAVEN!,” SHE WROTE.

“Talking about if you see something bad, you should say it! Pls STFH!! Even you haven’t been Good in the last 24hrs and I don’t see you removing that log from your own eyes.

“Who made you God? Foolishness at its Peak.” she added.