India is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria after FG – Indian Envoy

The Indian government has said India is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria after the Federal Government.

The Acting High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Velagaleti Surendra stated this as he led an envoy during the commemoration of the 73rd Republic Day of India in Abuja on Wednesday, January 26.

The Indian envoy also revealed that Nigeria is the largest trading partner of India in the African region.

Surendra also said Indian investments are rampant in Nigeria with over 135 companies in the country.

‘They are, of course, the largest employers in Nigeria after the Federal Government and this is a platform to promote them and to give them more publicity with the Nigerian public and to encourage both partners to engage more vigorously with each other,’ Surendra said.

Surendra also disclosed that the volume of trade between Nigeria and India has risen to 70 per cent more than what it was during the pandemic.

‘So, during the pandemic, it was hardly $8.99 billion…