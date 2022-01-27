Man killed, three policemen and others shot as hoodlums invade Ogun community

A security man identified as Temitope Ariyo has reportedly been killed by gunmen who invaded Iraye community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Punch, the gunmen stormed the community last Wednesday, January 19, around 3pm allegedly on the orders of one Otunba, who was laying claim to the traditional stool in the community.

The report stated that the hoodlums also injured three policemen, many villagers and robbed residents of their valuables, including money, mobile phones, electronics, among others.

Wife of the deceased father of five, Beauty Ariyo, has raised the alarm to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

“On Wednesday, he [her husband] left our house at Fakale, near Sagamu. He told me he was going to Iraye. He went to meet some of his family members and I went to work. It was in the evening that I was called that some people had attacked my husband. They shot him in…