Police arrest two suspected thugs in Ekiti, recover guns, charms

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two suspected political thugs in Ijero-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were reportedly heading towards Ado Ekiti as the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party were holding their primaries ahead of the forthcoming state governorship election.

The arrest came barely twenty-four hours after about 105 thugs were nabbed by military men at Itawure-Ekiti, on their way to the state allegedly for the Wednesday’s governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Sunday Abutu in a statement on Thursday said the thugs were arrested on Wednesday evening in a Toyota Hiace bus.

“On 26th January, 2022 at about 1830hrs, the operatives of Ijero Divisional Police Headquarters on patrol led by the DPO sighted a Toyota Hiace Bus parked by the roadside conveying about twelve hefty men suspected to be thugs,” the statement…