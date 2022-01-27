Present yourself to the woman’s family and take full responsibility

A media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, Bodmas Kemepadei, has listed 10 things gospel singer, Sammy Okposo should do after he admitted to extramarital affair with a woman who is now expecting his child.

The media practioner and traditionalist advised the music minister to take full responsibility for his actions and seek his wife’s support to cater for the woman and his unborn child.

Kemepadei wrote;