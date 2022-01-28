Khloé Kardashian seemingly commented on Tristan Thompson’s “betrayal” after he was spotted with another woman sitting on his lap.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday January 27, to showcase her sensationally figure in a skin tight nude bodysuit, and wrote in her caption; “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

The cryptic message came after her ex Tristan Thompson, was spotted out with a mystery woman during a night out.

A newly surfaced Tik Tok video showed the love rat in a bar in Milwaukee with the unidentified woman apparently sitting on his lap.

Days before the video surfaced, Tristan apologized to Khloe for fathering a child with another woman while he was still with her.