Burkina Faso’s new military leader gives first speech since coup that forcefully removed president

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, the new military leader of Burkina Faso has given his first speech since taking over power.

On Monday, January 24, Damiba led a coup that ousted President Roch Kaboré. He blamed the president for failing to contain violence by Islamist militants. His move follows moves in other African countries Mali, Guinea and Sudan who have carried out successful coups in recent times.

The coup has been met with swift condemnation by the African Union, ECOWAS and the United Nations.

Wearing a red beret and army fatigues, Lt-Col Damiba on Thursday night, January 27, addressed the country for the first time on national television since taking power. He promised a return to the normal constitutional order “when the conditions are right”.

“When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order,” he said.

Lt-Col Damiba, 41, said he will meet…