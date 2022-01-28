Lagos train tickets to cost N200 – N300 Per Trip,

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of the state that they will enjoy affordable and accessible train rides ahead of the completion of the red line rail project of the government.

The Governor gave the assurance during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday January 28.

“We believe that the cost will come down significantly for the citizens (residents),” said the governor. It is not going to be in thousands, … certainly, it is nothing close to that. So, you will still be in your regular N200, N300 per journey and that is what we are looking at.”

“I do not think that they will be breaking their banks. I assure you it will be very affordable and accessible … the fare structure will be (determined by) where you are joining and hopping off, but typically it will not be more than what you are running on your regular BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines today.

“For it to be accessible, affordability is really…