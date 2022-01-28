Leky Mills Launches New Easy-To-Cook Yam Products; Unveils Teni Brand Ambassador

Leky Mills, an agro-allied food processing company and makers of quality and affordable processed yam products in Nigeria, have recently unveiled music sensation Teni as its Brand Ambassador at a press ceremony held in Lagos on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The modern agro-processing company has been in operation for more than a year with a clear value proposition to ease consumers’ pain points by making Yams easy and convenient to prepare within minutes. Through this commercial enterprise, Leky Mills has distinguished itself in the agricultural industry through its innovative value addition to the Nigerian staple while earning the trust of distributors, restaurants and working professionals who prioritise ease and convenience in their daily activities.

The company also utilised the opportunity to launch its new products at the event – Yam sticks and Yam chips which are available in different product sizes and packaging of 600g and 2.5kg to Nigeria’s consumer market….