Media personality, Mayowa Lambe, has a message for any woman thinking to “snatch” her husband, Roby Ekpo, because she’s out of the country

Mayowa Lambe has sent a message to any woman thinking to “snatch” her husband just because she’s out of the country.

The media personality is married to OAP Roby Ekpo.

She’s currently living abroad while Roby lives in Nigeria.

In a video shared to Instagram, she revealed that any woman thinking to snatch her husband will be used to “do surrogate for free.”

Her husband, Roby responded that they will also spend the woman’s money together.

The couple, who have been married for 6 years, currently do not have any child together. Mayowa has spoken of her effort to get pregnant through IVF in Nigeria and how that effort was frustrated due to the incompetence at the hospital.

Watch the video below.