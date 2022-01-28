More photos of Jaruma in court today

Aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu, better known as Jaruma, was granted bail earlier today by an Upper area Court in Zuba, Abuja.

Jaruma who has been in detention at the Suleja correctional center was dragged before the court by billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, on a four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate him.

Jaruma had pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer applied for bail which the judge granted today. See more photos of her in court below…