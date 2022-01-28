Petrol tanker explodes in Onitsha (photos/video)

A petrol tanker exploded in Onitsha, Anambra state this morning, January 28.

According to residents, the accident was caused by bad portion of Obodo Ukwu junction in Onitsha.

Many shops and buildings around the scene are feared burnt as the fire from the explosion continues to expand.

The fire which started at 8.30am had caused a long standstill of vehicles in and out of Onitsha.

Fire service both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived the scene and are battling to quench the fire amid a shortage of water.

Watch a video from the scene below