Silly, idiotic and imbecilic – Femi Adesina slams Nigerians linking Super Eagles AFCON loss to President Buhari’s video call

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has described as ‘idiotic,’ comments made by some Nigerians that President Buhari’s call to the Super Eagles made them lose their match against Tunisia which saw them crash out of the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Before the match which was held on Sunday, January 23, President Buhari held a video conference with the Super Eagles to wish them well.

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud,” he told the team.

However, as soon as the game ended in a loss for the Super Eagles, many Nigerians took to social media to blame the President for the defeat.

In a post titled, ‘Losing Is Part Of The Game,’ Adesina berated those behind the social media post. According to him, the same people would have come…