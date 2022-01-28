Singer, Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan

Ace fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.

The 52-year-old artiste took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share photos from his sign-out celebration.

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb!,” he wrote.

“Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful”

“BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!”

“Recté Sapere fons!”