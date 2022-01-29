10 people injured after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh (photos)

By
Headliners
-
1


10 people injured after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh (photos)

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed on Friday morning January 28, sending multiple vehicles and a public bus plummeting into a park below, officials said.

 

According to CBS Pittsburgh, ten people suffered minor injuries and four people were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

 

10 people injured after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh (photos)

 

“This could have been much worse,” Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman told CBS Pittsburgh at the collapse site. Fetterman noted a winter storm delayed the start of schools and kept people off the roads.

 

10 people injured after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh (photos)

 

Images from the scene showed vehicles piled up amid the rubble. Gas lines running along the bridge ruptured, causing a large leak, and crews shut off the lines, officials said in a statement.

 

Five vehicles and an Allegheny County Port Authority bus were on the overpass when it collapsed into Frick Park below at around 6:40 a.m., officials said in the statement. Crews were searching the area to see if anyone may have been in the park when the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR