Cook arraigned in court for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl inside Nursery school

A 28-year-old cook at Upper Hill Day Nursery School has been charged to court for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

The suspect identified as Alex Opicho Wafula reportedly committed the offence on January 26, 2022. He is accused of forcing his manhood into the minor.

Court documents revealed that the incident came to light after the victim’s mother noticed blood on the minor’s uniform after school. This prompted her to undress and interrogate the four-year-old girl who was in tears. That is when she noticed that her daughter had been defiled.

The report read;

“She called her husband who came home and took the child to Capital Hill Police Station. The investigating officer then advised them to take the child to a hospital for treatment.”

The following day, the investigating officer accompanied by the mother of the victim went to the Upper hill Nursery school in order to unravel what had transpired.

Upon arriving the school, the investigating…