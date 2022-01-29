Dusan Vlahovic completes his £62m Juventus switch from Fiorentina after rejecting Arsenal move

Dusan Vlahovic has finally completed his £62million move from Fiorentina to Juventus after successfully undergoing a medical in Turin, and rejecting a move to Arsenal.

The 21-year-old, who had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before opting to remain in Italy, put pen to paper on his Juventus deal to end rumors after a host of interest in his signature.

Vlahovic agreed on personal terms with Juventus earlier this week, having scored 20 goals in 24 matches for Fiorentina this season.

After clinching the coveted signing, Juventus gave their new man a glowing report, saying: ‘It would be reductive to describe Dusan as simply a force of nature. In addition to his physical prowess, he displays outstanding technique, power, class, and all-importantly, a clinical coldness in front of goal.

A penalty box predator, 93% of his goals in Serie A, 41 out of 44, were scored from inside the penalty area, and already this campaign, he is the player who has…