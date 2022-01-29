ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

The Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of a military coup, making it the third member nation to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months.

The West Africa’s main regional bloc made the announcement on Friday January 28, days after mutinous soldiers forced democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign.

The soldiers also went on state television to announce a military takeover of the country, which they said was under siege from armed groups.

The military rulers said Kabore failed to stem the violence that has killed thousands during his time in power.

A delegation of ECOWAS defence chiefs will travel to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Saturday January 29, followed by a ministerial mission a few days later, the statement said. Heads of ECOWAS member states will reconvene for another summit in Ghana’s capital Accra on Feb. 3 to discuss the findings of the two…